Monday, 17 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

17 October 2022

New conservation area

THE Henley conservation area has been revised to include all of Fair Mile. 

The area, which covers parts of the town of historical or architectural significance, has been extended to include the north part of the road as well as a cluster of properties at the junction of Greys Road and Reading Road.

Any property and land included is covered by extra planning controls to protect the appearance of the area. The decision follows an eight-week public consultation run by South Oxfordshire District Council on an appraisal submitted by Henley Town Council to revise the area. 

Leicester Close, north Badgemore Lane, Pearce’s Orchard, Bowling Court, Dry Leas and 33a St Andrew’s Road will remain in the area after orginally being proposed to come out.

However, the modern development of Hanover House at Normanstead will no longer be covered.

17 October 2022

More News:

Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33