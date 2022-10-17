New conservation area

THE Henley conservation area has been revised to include all of Fair Mile.

The area, which covers parts of the town of historical or architectural significance, has been extended to include the north part of the road as well as a cluster of properties at the junction of Greys Road and Reading Road.

Any property and land included is covered by extra planning controls to protect the appearance of the area. The decision follows an eight-week public consultation run by South Oxfordshire District Council on an appraisal submitted by Henley Town Council to revise the area.

Leicester Close, north Badgemore Lane, Pearce’s Orchard, Bowling Court, Dry Leas and 33a St Andrew’s Road will remain in the area after orginally being proposed to come out.

However, the modern development of Hanover House at Normanstead will no longer be covered.