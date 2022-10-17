Former offices may be replaced by 115 flats for over-65s

PLANS to demolish offices in Henley and replace them with homes for the elderly have been criticised by councillors.

Elysian Henley LP and Aerof Henley Limited has applied for planning permission to demolish the Smith Centre in Fair Mile and build 115 “extra care” flats for people aged 65 and over.

The centre, which has been vacant since 2017, was previously used as a small business park and comprises seven detached buildings.

It was originally constructed in piecemeal as a hospital but has been adapted and extended. It has been used as an isolation hospital, children’s psychiatric hospital and a community special school.

In 1990, additional buildings were added and converted into office use.

The latest plans are for four interconnected buildings of one to five storeys high, partially embedded into the sloping site and using the existing footprint.

There would be a community space, an on-site restaurant and multi-use room available for hire by the public.

There would be private and communal gardens, courtyards and landscape terraces and a total of 79 parking spaces. The complex would have a minibus service for residents and an electric vehicle for them to use.

A statement by Elysian Residences says: “The proposals are specifically designed for older people looking to downsize.

“The unique designs are high quality and adaptable to ensure they are able to evolve over time to meet homeowners’ limitations and healthcare needs. In this respect, every development has integrated care.

“The model has been developed to give homeowners the opportunity to live an active and fulfilled lifestyle in purpose-built, well-designed homes, with healthcare support and communal facilities that allow for social interaction between residents.”

But the application was criticised at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee.

Speaking from the public gallery, Bill Murdoch, vice-chairman of Bix and Assendon Parish Council, said the scale, height and size of the proposed development was concerning and that the parking spaces would be inadequate. He said: “The trees are not going to hide the development, despite the statements.

“Residents are concerned about the access and the amount of building work.”

Ina Chantry, who chairs the parish council, said: “The plans do not make clear what the building materials will be and while the Smith Centre is not the most attractive of buildings, it is a number of buildings so therefore not a single mass.

“This plan comes across as being a single mass built in a material that is not visible in Lower Assendon because the majority is in brick and flint or brick.”

A planning agent for the developer said the materials used would predominantly be brick.

In a statement, the town council’s planning officer Jodie Rhymes said: “The site was not allocated for development in either the South Oxfordshire local plan or the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

“The site was previously in use for employment — that use is protected by policy in the local plan,” she said.

Ms Rhymes said redevelopment or change of use should only be considered if the applicant could demonstrate that employment use was no longer viable, there had been no interest in the site after a year of actively marketing the site or by developing it, it would improve the living conditions of nearby residents or the environment.

She added: “Some concerns have been raised by the district council landscape officer in relation to the scale, impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and incorporating the proposed built form into existing levels on site.

“There are trees on site subject to preservation orders and it must be demonstrated that the development would not have direct or indirect adverse impacts on nearby sites of special scientific interest.

“The application does not make provision for affordable housing. Forty-six affordable homes should be provided on this site, which is currently in conflict with the local plan.”

Councillor Rob Romans said: “Once again, we see an application with a lack of affordable housing, which is a massive issue in this town, and it’s in a beauty spot.”

The committee recommended the application is refused.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by November 17.