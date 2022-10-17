Respect? Not these two councillors

IT was with a great sense of irony that members of Henley Town Council adopted a pledge to be civil and respect one another.

That’s because last week’s full meeting was marred by a row between two councillors who accused each other of bullying.

Ken Arlett, of the ruling Henley Residents Group, and opposition Conservative Will Hamilton made a series of accusations about each other throughout the 42-minute meeting.

Just four minutes in Councillor Arlett criticised his rival for having tweeted about the Planet Organic supermarket which is due to open in Market Place later this month.

Councillor Hamilton had criticised the decision of South Oxfordshire District Council to grant planning permission for the busines sdespite objections made by the town council.

Holding a printed out copy of the tweet, Cllr Arlett said: “Can I just ask the councillor to log on to the council website for the information rather than sending out these stupid tweets?”

After Cllr Arlett criticised another of his tweets later in the meeting, Cllr Hamilton responded: “He is obviously a bit tense about Twitter tonight.”

He added: “While Cllr Arlett may have a view about Twitter, it starts with email. It starts with emails sent from councillors to other councillors after these meetings and they need to stop because it is bullying.

“There is one councillor that continues to send emails and he despises Twitter and Facebook and needs to understand the way that they work. That councillor continues to be a bully and that councillor I have had drivel from in the last month.”

At this point, Cllr Arlett interrupted, saying: “Cllr Hamilton doesn’t receive emails from the town council.”

The Tory continued: “I have had to block both my AOL accounts on the advice of the town clerk during a period of mourning.”

Mayor Michelle Thomas told Cllr Hamilton to sit down, saying the dispute was “unbecoming” to both councillors.

“I really think this is getting a little bit out of hand with all these accusations,” she said. “I want it to stop. You have both made your points and I think we should move on.”

Councillors then voted unanimously to adopt the Civility and Respect Pledge, a national initiative to stand up to poor behaviour in councils.

Councillor Ian Reissmann described it as “more than just a pledge”, saying: “It is about working together and being co-operative and improving the way we function as a council. When that sort of process breaks down you get damaging results.”

Referencing the US Capitol attack, he said: “We saw what happened on January 6, 2020, when a leader is rude and impolite. Democracy itself comes under threat.”