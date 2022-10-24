Council criticises plans for 25 retirement flats

PLANS to build 25 flats in Watlington have been criticised by the parish council.

Beechcroft Developments has applied for planning permission to redevelop a site in Shirburn Road with 25 flats for sale only to people aged 55 and over.

The company, which specialises in retirement properties, was previously granted permission for a

60-bed care home and supported living properties on the site.

Then it sought consent for 34 flats in partnership with South Oxfordshire Housing Association instead but this was turned down by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, and the company lost an appeal.

Beechcroft’s latest proposal says the flats would be predominantly red brick, with some grey brick or flint detailing to complement the housing style of the area.

The development would include communal facilities, landscaping and parking and access would be via the B4009.

Giles Brockbank, of consultants Ridge & Partners, said: “The proposals will help deliver the district’s anticipated housing requirement of at least 23,550 homes, helping to boost the supply of housing and in particular specialist elderly accommodation, which is in considerable need within the district, on a small- to medium-sized site that can be built out relatively quickly.”

BHP Harwood architects, on behalf of Beechcroft, states: “A traditional design approach has been adopted to reflect the vernacular of both the surrounding development and Watlington as a whole.

“The choice of materials and detailing has been carefully considered and it is proposed that the choice of materials will have a positive impact on the adjoining conservation area by referencing its historic context.”

The parish council has not objected to the application but says it has “some concerns”.

In its official response to the district council, parish clerk Kristina Tynan says: “The original benefit of providing opportunities on the site for supported living for older people was significant in the parish council’s support for the application as it included a 60-bed care home which would have provided the care, when needed, by the residents of the dwellings on the site.

“The opportunity for supported living, which is where there is the greatest need for housing for older people, is not being considered again by the developer and that is a matter of concern. In addition, the benefit of the original application was that it provided an opportunity for local employment and that is also now lost.

“There is already very good provision for older people in Watlington, both by the 41 consented units on the site, other substantial market provision and housing association provision. In view of the loss of the benefits for the community, the parish council feels that the current proposals for market homes for the over-55s should, at least, meet higher standards of design and of amenities on the site than those on the current application.”

She says there are several areas that need improvement:

• Green space — most of the units do not have private garden areas or space for sitting outside. The development is in an open, rural area and should relate more sympathetically to this but looks like an urban development, maximising the built space and minimising the green amenity spaces.

• Car parking — this is a dominant feature contained in one area. Some spaces are very close to the windows of the accommodation. There should be electric vehicle charging points for all residents, not just a small number, in line with the district council’s policy for sustainable development. There is only provision for two accessible parking spaces when every space should be accessible for wheelchair users and residents with mobility needs.

• Sustainability — the provision of air source heat pumps and water butts should be guaranteed.

Trevor Dean, a district council environmental health officer, says: “I have strong concerns that noise from the proposed relief road running to the north of the site would have a negative impact on the residents.”

“I will therefore require a road traffic noise assessment be carried out and a scheme of mitigation devised to address any issues identified.”

The district council is due to make a decision by December 16.