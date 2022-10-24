Poles plan opposed

PLANS to install telecoms poles in Watlington have been criticised by the parish council.

Airband, an internet service provider, has submitted a planning applciation for 15 poles 10.5m high.

The company says it wants to construct a new fibre network and bring high speed broadband to areas where Openreach is not available.

The council said it was particularly concerned about the impact on the Watlington conservation area, where nine of the poles would be installed. It also criticised the appearance of the poles.

Residents of Pyrton Lane agreed.

Peter Logan said: “Aesthetically, the poles will be obtrusive. I believe there may be associated safety issues in adopting the restricted spaces available.”

Jonathan Moses said: “In relation to the proposed location at the junction of Pyrton Lane with Cuxham Road, this is already well documented to be a difficult junction for motorists due to restricted views from multiple directions and precarious for pedestrians.

“The pavement where the pole is proposed is also already unsuitably narrow.”