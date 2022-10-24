Monday, 24 October 2022

24 October 2022

A FORMER butcher’s shop in Caversham could be converted into a flat.

The old Whitings Butchers in Coldicutt Street would have one bedroom and a combined kitchen and living area under an application submitted to Reading Borough Council.

The shop closed in March 2020 due to the ill health of owner Martin Howarth.

