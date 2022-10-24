Light party
A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]
Monday, 24 October 2022
A FORMER butcher’s shop in Caversham could be converted into a flat.
The old Whitings Butchers in Coldicutt Street would have one bedroom and a combined kitchen and living area under an application submitted to Reading Borough Council.
The shop closed in March 2020 due to the ill health of owner Martin Howarth.
24 October 2022
More News:
TRADERS in Wargrave are unhappy at plans to at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say