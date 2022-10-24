House plan approved in referendum

THE revised Woodcote neighbourhood plan has been approved in a referendum.

A total of 608 villagers, more than 92 per cent, voted in favour of adopting it while 50, or 7.6 per cent, were against.

The turnout of 658 represented 34.5 per cent of those eligible to vote.

The document, which will apply until the year 2035, was produced by residents following extensive consultation.

It proposes growth of five per cent and allocates four sites for development as well as creating a settlement boundary to limit expansion into the countryside in future. The sites are:

•Land east of Church Farmhouse with 30 homes (12 affordable) and public parking.

• Beechwood Court with 14 homes (six affordable).

• Two plots behind Yew Tree Farmhouse (five homes and four homes).

In addition, the plan allocates 0.27 hectares of employment space at Church Farm and 0.14 hectares of employment space and parking for the village schools at Wards Farm.

The parish council says the plan will increase the availability of less expensive homes with one to three bedrooms.

The document must be taken into consideration by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, when considering applications.