I feel like woman...

Light party
A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]
Monday, 24 October 2022
CONGRATULATIONS to Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, the town clerk, who announced at a town council meeting last week that he would be going on “maternity leave” imminently.
Mayor Michelle Thomas questioned his use of gender.
Mr Jacklin-Edward hastily quipped: “I know I’ve put on a few pounds but it’s not for that reason!”
24 October 2022
More News:
TRADERS in Wargrave are unhappy at plans to at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say