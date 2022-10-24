Monday, 24 October 2022

24 October 2022

I feel like woman...

CONGRATULATIONS to Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, the town clerk, who announced at a town council meeting last week that he would be going on “maternity leave” imminently.

Mayor Michelle Thomas questioned his use of gender.

Mr Jacklin-Edward hastily quipped: “I know I’ve put on a few pounds but it’s not for that reason!”

24 October 2022

