Christmas lights to shine again

FESTIVE lights will be back working at Northfield End in Henley this Christmas.

The illuminations could not be used last year after Henley Town Council’s contractors discovered a fault with the power supply.

Judy Dinsdale, 84, who lives in Northfield End, asked the council to fix the problem for this year and it responded.

She said: “In wintertime, when it gets dark earlier, this area is really quite dark and gloomy so when these lights are on it is really uplifting for the residents.

“It is also the start of Henley if you are coming from Marlow and it is very nice to see these lights lit up just like they are at Station Park.

“They are really lovely to see on these dark and cold days and nights.”

The council contacted Oxfordshire County Council about the power supply issue and it has now been resolved.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “The lights were working for the 2020 season and an additional tree at Northfield End, a holly, was added that year.

“The lights were out during the 2021 season due to a fault that was only identified by our then contractors too late for any remedial work to be done. The problem was with the supply itself, which was outside the council’s responsibility.”

Now the supply problem has been resolved, the council will be installing new lights in the trees at Northfield End this year.

Ms Dinsdale praised council officer Nicci Taylor for keeping her informed.

She said: “Nicci has emailed me a couple of times and there is now a streetlight above me that’s working. She has been quite outstanding and I have nothing but praise for her.”