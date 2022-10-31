Monday, 31 October 2022

31 October 2022

Flats rethink

PLANS to create two flats above a Chinese restaurant in Caversham have been withdrawn.

Maverick Property Investments had submitted an application to divide the single flat above the Happy Diner in Prospect Street into two.

The decision follows comments about noise disturbance from the downstairs restaurant and future residents not being entitled to parking permits.

