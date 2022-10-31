Hedge dispute

Festive tribute
Monday, 31 October 2022
A ROW over hedge trimming has broken out in Sonning Common.
A contractor for Oxfordshire County Council cut a hedge in Reades Lane and the work was deemed by officers to be “satisfactory”.
But parish clerk Philip Collings said: “Whoever looked at that and said it was good enough needs an emergency appointment at Specsavers.
“It’s not safe to drive there and I will pursue this.”
