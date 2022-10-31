Monday, 31 October 2022

31 October 2022

Hedge dispute

Hedge dispute

A ROW over hedge trimming has broken out in Sonning Common.

A contractor for Oxfordshire County Council cut a hedge in Reades Lane and the work was deemed by officers to be “satisfactory”.

But parish clerk Philip Collings said: “Whoever looked at that and said it was good enough needs an emergency appointment at Specsavers.

“It’s not safe to drive there and I will pursue this.”

