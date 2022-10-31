Company blamed for damage

A BROKEN drain cover in Sonning Common has been blamed on a broadband service provider.

Sonning Common Parish Council has reported the damage in Woodlands Road to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

It claimed this was caused by Gigaclear, which was working in the village throughout the summer.

This comes after other complaints over recent few months about broken kerbs, crumbling pavements and mess left at roadsides.

Parish councillor Vicky Boorman said the council had sent emails to the Abingdon company but had not received any replies, so the complaints were reported to the county council via Fix My Street.

Cllr Boorman said: “The drain cover is loose and if you stand on it, it flips up.

“I’ve even seen it lying on the side, leaving the drain open, so if people don’t notice, they’ll fall in and have an accident.

“An anonymous comment on Fix My Street reported that someone had already had an accident there.”

The comment reads: “Today I watched an elderly woman fall through this cover. I ran over to help as she was injured quite badly.

“I would like to see s some temporary markers warning people of the hazard because as it gets darker this will only happen more often.”

Cllr Boorman said: “I don’t want Gigaclear to do all this on other pavements. They need to check their work and make sure they’re leaving things how they found them.”

Gigaclear did not respond to a request for comment.