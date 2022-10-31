Council bid to expand fails

SONNING Common Parish Council has been refused permission to expand.

The council wanted to raise the number of members from 12 to 15 but South Oxfordshire District Council didn’t approve.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said: “We first applied to increase the number five or six years ago because we had an awful lot going on and felt that we needed more bodies to share the load.

“This time round we didn’t put in much effort because we were short of councillors and then put it on the back burner because we had other fish to fry.

“We weren’t surprised by the decision.”