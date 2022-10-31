Cottage to be rebuilt

A GRADE II listed cottage which was destroyed by fire is to be rebuilt.

Thatchings in The Street, Ewelme, was reduced to bricks and tiles in the blaze in February.

The thatched, timber-framed cottage dates back to around 1570 and its location is in the Ewelme conservation area.

South Oxfordshire District Council has granted permission for the property to be rebuilt.

The Laytons, who own it, want to restore the cottage to its original aesthetic with like-for-like construction where possible.

The council says that modern building regulations, such as on insulation, will have to be adhered to.