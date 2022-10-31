Potholes still not repaired

Festive tribute
A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]
Monday, 31 October 2022
LARGE potholes in Station Road, Wargrave, are yet to be filled in despite being reported in July.
Parish councillor Michael Etwell raised the issue at a meeting in July after a woman tripped and fell.
The potholes, which are located on the left-hand side of the entrance from High Street, have since been marked by Wokingham Borough Council but no other action taken.
Councillor Marion Pope said: “There have been a couple of incidences recently with school children and also the elderly walking down to church. It is quite dangerous in that area.”
