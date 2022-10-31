Monday, 31 October 2022

31 October 2022

Potholes still not repaired

LARGE potholes in Station Road, Wargrave, are yet to be filled in despite being reported in July.

Parish councillor Michael Etwell raised the issue at a meeting in July after a woman tripped and fell.

The potholes, which are located on the left-hand side of the entrance from High Street, have since been marked by Wokingham Borough Council but no other action taken.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “There have been a couple of incidences recently with school children and also the elderly walking down to church. It is quite dangerous in that area.”

