Potholes still not repaired

LARGE potholes in Station Road, Wargrave, are yet to be filled in despite being reported in July.

Parish councillor Michael Etwell raised the issue at a meeting in July after a woman tripped and fell.

The potholes, which are located on the left-hand side of the entrance from High Street, have since been marked by Wokingham Borough Council but no other action taken.

Councillor Marion Pope said: “There have been a couple of incidences recently with school children and also the elderly walking down to church. It is quite dangerous in that area.”