Flats approved in council U-turn as work had begun

THREE flats are to be built in Henley despite planning chiefs refusing permission.

Andrew Morgan was granted consent to build a three-storey block of one-bedroom flats on land behind No 16 Reading Road in 2017.

When that permission expired in March 2020, he submitted an identical application but this was turned down in September last year.

Now the council has reversed that decision after officers discovered there had been “material commencement” before the expiry date, which made it lawful for Mr Morgan to carry out the remainder of the work.

The earlier refusal had been on the grounds that the development would conflict with the South Oxfordshire Local Plan 2035 because it would not provide “an acceptable quality of living” for occupiers of the flats due to “limited proposed private amenity spaces” and poor levels of daylight.

The district council stated the block would also affect neighbours as it would block light to their gardens and would affect their privacy due to their houses being visible from the flats.

This was against the advice of planning officer Simon Kitson, who said the location was “sustainable” and there would be no harm to the character of the area.

Members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee were unhappy at the U-turn.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said: “I’m quite shocked that they came to the decision to allow it. It ruins the quality of life of those living there already. I think it’s a very poor decision.

“The planning committee wasn’t contacted about this. If it had been, we would have asked the questions but we were denied that opportunity.

“It’s shocking that they didn’t realise that they had done the work in 2020. All the councillors were shocked when we went to see the site. It’s very disappointing.”

Councillor Ken Arlett said he found the decision to overturn the earlier decision “very strange”. He said: “Photographs were sent to the planning department showing that water mains had been set into the site and this was classed as work had started. My view is that it was a poor design, hence why I fought for refusal. It should never have been given planning permission in the first place.”

Mayor Michelle Thomas, who chairs the committee, said: “This is the silliness of the current planning system and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

“The biggest developers in the country who might be building hundreds of houses dig one hole in the ground and then don’t have to build within their three-year period.

“That’s how they keep the value of houses high because they don’t build at a fast enough rate.

“If every single planning application that gets approved was built in the timescale, we’d have millions of houses by now but developers play the system.

“There’s lots about the planning system that needs to be completely overhauled. The Government hasn’t addressed all the anomalies that exist.” The town council had said a light survey submitted with the application did not address the impact on neighbouring properties.

The Henley Society, a conservation body, also objected on the grounds of overdevelopment and unneighbourliness.

A planning statement, submitted by LAPD Architects of Henley, said the proposal would utilise “dead” space and provide much-needed, sustainable homes close to the town centre.

It added: “The scheme has been designed to provide a creative layout for three one-bed flats over three storeys in a narrow site surrounded by adjoining residential apartment properties.

“The proposed scheme has been sensitively designed to maximise natural light to the flats… while kept modest in scale to reduce any negative impact upon the neighbours, in particular the properties fronting Reading Road.”

The statement said the scale and design was identical to the previous scheme, which was approved without being referred to the planning committee.