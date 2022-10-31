‘Absolutely dreadful’ extension

PLANS to extend a house in Henley have been dubbed “absolutely dreadful” by a town councillor.

Alison Engleby is seeking planning permission for a first-floor extension of her home in Simmonds Road.

But Councillor Ken Arlett urged the town council’s planning committee to recommend consent is refused because he didn’t like the design.

He said: “It’s awful, absolutely dreadful. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like it before. It is totally out of character. I think the whole thing is absolutely horrendous and I’m surprised an architect would put his name to it.”

Deputy Mayor Donna Crook criticised the layout for the potential loss of light to the neighbouring property, which is rented.

She said: “He says it doesn’t affect his loss of light even though it clearly will. If that tenant moves, the next people that move there will have a severe loss of light.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, did not object but said: “We are surprised there has been so little neighbour comment in view of the possible impact on light deprivation.”

Architect Mark Groom, of Groom Design in Henley, said: “While considering the design, we took into account any loss of light to the immediate neighbours.”

The committee voted in favour of the application to which Cllr Arlett said: “Be it on your heads.”

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a final decision.