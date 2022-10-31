Monday, 31 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

31 October 2022

‘Absolutely dreadful’ extension

‘Absolutely dreadful’ extension

PLANS to extend a house in Henley have been dubbed “absolutely dreadful” by a town councillor.

Alison Engleby is seeking planning permission for a first-floor extension of her home in Simmonds Road.

But Councillor Ken Arlett urged the town council’s planning committee to recommend consent is refused because he didn’t like the design.

He said: “It’s awful, absolutely dreadful. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like it before. It is totally out of character. I think the whole thing is absolutely horrendous and I’m surprised an architect would put his name to it.”

Deputy Mayor Donna Crook criticised the layout for the potential loss of light to the neighbouring property, which is rented.

She said: “He says it doesn’t affect his loss of light even though it clearly will. If that tenant moves, the next people that move there will have a severe loss of light.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, did not object but said: “We are surprised there has been so little neighbour comment in view of the possible impact on light deprivation.”

Architect Mark Groom, of Groom Design in Henley, said: “While considering the design, we took into account any loss of light to the immediate neighbours.”

The committee voted in favour of the application to which Cllr Arlett said: “Be it on your heads.”

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a final decision.

31 October 2022

More News:

Festive tribute

A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]

 

Clothes plea

A SECOND-HAND clothes collection will be held at ... [more]

 

Light party

A PARTY for primary school age children will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33