Moorings and car park fees set to rise

HENLEY Town Council is to increase the cost of its car park and temporary moorings by 10 per cent.

It says its costs have risen, particularly those for staff, so it must raise fees to offset this.

The charges at the Mill Meadows car park were last put up in February 2020 and reviewed in October 2021.

The council says the car park brings in a significant income and the increase will help raise income.

The charge for overnight moorings has not changed since 2015.

The council says there has been a rise in income but that it is difficult to compare with recent years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee that staff costs had increased by more than expected.

He said: “The main cost for this council is staff costs — at least two thirds of the budget goes on this.

“The costs include the overseeing and administration of the car parks as much as the direct costs associated with the car parks.

“For this year, we budgeted about two per cent staff increase costs. We are looking at nationally negotiated salary increases.

“We are probably looking at around a £2,000 increase per member of staff regardless of where they are on the scale.”

“A lot of the parks teams which oversee the car park are low down on the scale, which means that a £2,000 increase could be anything up to about a 10 per cent increase in their salary.”

“Considering those increases in costs, we are budgeting for around five per cent next year but we don’t know what it is going to be. Staff costs could go up by 15 per cent.

“If we need to do any repairs to the car park, as well as the riverbank repairs at Mill Meadows, we currently have about £50,000 set aside.

“We are currently looking at £200,000 at least for that work, which we don’t yet have. With inflation those costs are going up.”

The charges at the Mill Meadows car park are currently £1.80 for one hour, £3.50 for two hours, £7 for up to four hours and £9 for over four hours.

From April 1 these fees would increase to £1.98, £3.85, £7.70 and £9.90 respectively.

The temporary overnight moorings would increase from £10 to £11.

Hire of the Jubilee Park sports centre would increase from £37.50 per hour on peak and £20 per hour off peak to £41.25 and £22 respectively.

Floodlight tokens will remain the same. All prices exclude VAT, which is payable on all bookings except block bookings of 10 sessions or more booked at the same time.

The new charges will have to be agreed by the full council.