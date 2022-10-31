Councillors row over increasing hire fees for artificial pitch

A ROW erupted between Henley town councillors over plans to increase the cost of hiring the Jubilee Park sports centre.

The venue, which is owned by the town council and has an artificial pitch, is mainly used by Henley Hockey Club and AFC Henley with some weekday bookings from schools.

Members of the council’s recreation and amenities committee agreed to raise charges by 10 per cent for hourly and block bookings from September next year due to rising running costs.

Mayor Michelle Thomas opposed the price increase, saying it would make the facility unaffordable to many people and that the rise in costs should be covered by raising council tax.

She said the charges had already gone up by more than seven per cent last month.

Councillor Thomas said: “We have grassroots organisations using this facility which are already under a lot of budget constraints.

“What they don’t want to do is have to put up their subs to parents who may be struggling with the cost of living. The load is spread much more evenly if it goes across all taxpayers, whereas a very small club cannot spread that load.”

But Councillor Laurence Plant said: “It’s pretty tough but if we don’t increase it and we don’t cover our own costs, we are going to be subsidising it and we will put council tax up and hit every council taxpayer anyway.

“The costs need to be met, whether they are passed on to the individuals that use the centre or council tax goes up, so we can meet our own budget.

“We can’t continually try to keep costs behind inflation without just hitting the taxpayer anyway. Ten per cent is pretty consistent.”

Cllr Kellie Hinton said the rise was “reasonable”, adding: “I think that if it’s a real issue, there are other ways we can look at helping sports clubs and ways that we do already.

“We have our grant schemes twice a year and we subsidise other things.

“We do have to pass on some of these costs. We can’t absorb every single increase. It is irresponsible for a start… not managing our money correctly I don’t think is the right way.”

Cllr Thomas replied: “I really disagree with that statement. I hope you withdraw it because I don’t think I’m being irresponsible by giving my opinion.”

Cllr Hinton responded: “Not by giving your opinion but being irresponsible by absorbing every single cost because we can’t pass it on, that’s not responsible financial management.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “We need to put money aside for the replacement of the surface.

“Looking at how much money we are putting aside, it is likely we are going to have to increase that quite substantially. I had a recent meeting with Henley Hockey Club who said we need to put aside hundreds of thousands more based on their experience.”

He said demand for the artificial pitch was oversubscribed, adding: “While that might not be reason in itself to raise prices because there are more things going on, I think it is useful to look at other facilities around Henley.”

The meeting heard that struggling clubs could raise money, including by applying to Sport England for funding. Cllr Plant said: “We provide a pathway for the funding but they also need to do their homework on all of this.

“I’m sure the council has a number of officers who can point them in the right direction but it’s down to them to find out.

“They are, at the end of the day, their own organisation, responsible for running their own outfits in a responsible manner.

“We have to cover our costs, otherwise the deficit for the town council will grow and we then will be cutting back all our services.”

Earlier this month, the council agreed to give a £2,500 grant to AFC Henley for a trailer to transport a robotic line marker amid claims it didn’t need the money.

Councillor Ken Arlett claimed the club had enough money to pay for the trailer itself.

But club chairman Trevor Howell said: “We would not have asked for financial support if we didn’t need it and it is outrageous to suggest that we did. Sadly, despite our best efforts, we are heading for a deficit by the end of the season.”