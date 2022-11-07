Flats plan opposed by council

PLANS to build 25 flats in Watlington have been criticised by another parish council.

Beechcroft Developments has applied for planning permission to redevelop a site in Shirburn Road, within Pyrton parish, with 25 flats for sale only to people aged 55 and over.

The company, which specialises in retirement properties, was previously granted permission for a 60-bed care home and supported living properties on the site. Then it sought consent for 34 flats in partnership with South Oxfordshire Housing Association instead but this was turned down by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, and the company lost an appeal.

Watlington Parish Council has not objected to the application but has said it has “concerns” over the lack of green space at the proposed development, sustainability and parking.

Now Pyrton Parish Council has said the plans should be rejected for failing to comply with the Pyrton neighbourhood plan in three key respects:

1. Lack of consultation with the local community in Pyrton.

2. Absence of any affordable housing.

3. Breach of policy on housing density and adverse effect on the character of the area.

The council also attacked Beechcroft’s justification for the development.

It said: “When applying previously to build a care home on the site, the applicant supported its case with a care needs assessment report which purported to show a need for care home accommodation in the area.

“Planning permission for this was granted, and still exists, but in 2021 the applicant abandoned this proposal, saying that there was no demand for a care home in the area and seeking instead permission to build 34 affordable apartments on the site.

“Despite submitting that application for affordable housing and it having been refused, the applicant is now asserting that there is no demand for affordable apartments either.

“Clearly, any statements supplied by the applicant regarding local housing needs are to be regarded with extreme suspicion.”

The council said the developer’s housing need statement made no reference to Pyrton, which was designated an “other village” in the district council’s local plan and had no allocated housing requirement.

Yet the village was still contributing more than 140 homes for the district, including 15 to 20 houses on the Beechcroft site.

The council concluded: “The Pyrton community was prepared to make concessions on its neighbourhood plan for a care home that would provide local employment as well as a useful social amenity.

“The parish council has repeatedly offered to meet the applicant to discuss what might be an acceptable alternative if a care home is no longer considered viable.

“However, the applicant has refused engagement, showing complete contempt for the Pyrton neighbourhood plan. There seems no point in parishes spending enormous time and effort in making these policy documents if they are to be so flagrantly disregarded.”