Councillor broke code of conduct over pub sale

A MEMBER of Wargrave Parish Council has been found to have broken its code of conduct.

An investigation by Wokingham Borough Council concluded that Councillor Nick Hart had breached a clause that states: “Councillors must not seek improperly to confer an advantage or disadvantage on any person.”

The probe was launched following a complaint made by a member of the public, who wished to remain anonymous, in November last year.

The complaint alleged that Cllr Hart had used his position for personal gain when the Greyhound pub in High Street, Wargrave, was put on the market.

A group of residents tried to nominate the pub as an asset of community value. The nomination, which included the details of the residents, was circulated to individual councillors to seek their support.

Cllr Hart, who was then a potential buyer of the Greyhound, made contact with signatories to try to persuade them to withdraw their support. The complainant said: “The information misused by Cllr Hart would not have been available to him had he not been a parish councillor.”

Cllr Hart’s bid to buy the pub was accepted in December 2021 but it was remained closed ever since.

The borough council published a decision notice on its website on July 18, stating that Cllr Hart had been found in breach of clause 1.8.3 of Wargrave Parish Council’s code of conduct.

Notice of the breach was given in the council’s meeting on July 25.

It stated that Cllr Hart would receive training on aspects of the code.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges told the Henley Standard that the training had not yet taken place but that it would once the training had been refreshed.

The decision notice also stated that Cllr Hart was expected to send a written apology to the complainant.

The complainant says that this has not yet been received.

Cllr Hart joined the council in May 2018 and left in April this year after a full term. At the annual parish council meeting in May he was co-opted back on to the council to fill a vacant seat for the east ward.

This was two months before the decision notice was issued.

Mr Hedges said: “The decision notice was issued after Cllr Hart was co-opted, so councillors would not have been aware of a complaint under investigation.”

A spokeswoman for Wokingham Borough Council said: “We won’t be commenting further on the details of the breach.”

Cllr Hart declined to

comment.

Councillor Michael Etwell raised the possibility of increasing transparency in relation to breaches of the code of conduct at a parish council meeting in August.

It was suggested that discussions be held with the borough council’s monitoring officer, who investigates complaints.