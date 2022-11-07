Now official

THE cycleway working party in Sonning Common has become a formal parish council group.

It will have to elect a chairman and vice-chairman but does not have the authority to spend money on the council’s behalf.

Time will be allocated at council meetings for updates on its progress by Jonny Bidgood, the only councillor on the group.

The group was established to explore the possibility of a cycle path adjacent to the B481 between Sonning Common and Emmer Green.