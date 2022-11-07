Lib-Dems unveil election candidate

THE Liberal Democrats have chosen their parliamentary candidate for the Henley constituency at the next general election.

Freddie van Mierlo, who has been an Oxfordshire County councillor for Chalgrove and Watlington since 2021, took more than half of party members’ votes in a five-way contest.

He grew up in Lancashire and spent many years working in Belgium before moving to Henley.

He currently works as an environmental consultant and says he is focusing on bringing new medicines to patients with rare diseases, cancer and neurological disorders.

He says issues important to him include mental and physical health, social care and the climate emergency.

Councillor van Mierlo said: “The Liberal Democrats are the very clear challengers to the Conservatives in the Henley constituency. Many residents already know what it means to have a hard-working Liberal Democrat councillor.

“My aim is to deliver Henley a hard-working MP who is on their side.

“We know that the Conservative MP, John Howell, does not vote in line with the priorities of the people of this constituency.

“He has consistently voted against measures to prevent the dumping of sewage into our waterways and just a few days ago he voted in favour of fracking. As an Oxfordshire councillor, I see the impact of Conservative Party mismanagement of the economy and public services on the lives of people in Oxfordshire.

“We now have a two and a half year waiting list for children and adult mental health services in Oxfordshire and we have an ambulance service that was rated inadequate.

“The NHS is on its knees and all that Conservative MPs can do is continue to fight over which one of them gets to sit in number 10.

“I want to change that. The best way I can see to get the country back on track is to beat the Conservatives here and to be an MP that Henley can be proud of again.”

Mr Howell has been Henley MP for the Conservatives since June 2008, when he succeeded Boris Johnson at a by-election and has been re-elected at the four general elections since then.

He declined to comment.