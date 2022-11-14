Monday, 14 November 2022

14 November 2022

Councillor resigns

NICK HART has resigned from Wargrave Parish Council, saying he can’t commit sufficient time to the role. 

He was co-opted on to the parish council in May to fill a vacancy for the east ward. He had previously served a full term from May 2018 to April this year.

Council chairman Dick Bush said: “I’d like to thank him for his hard work on behalf of the council.”

On July 18, Wokingham Borough Council published a decision notice on its website stating that Cllr Hart had been found in breach of clause 1.8.3 of the parish council’s code of conduct.

14 November 2022

