Councillor resigns

Thank you, you’re my superhero
A SINGER has received a new kidney from an old ... [more]
Monday, 14 November 2022
NICK HART has resigned from Wargrave Parish Council, saying he can’t commit sufficient time to the role.
He was co-opted on to the parish council in May to fill a vacancy for the east ward. He had previously served a full term from May 2018 to April this year.
Council chairman Dick Bush said: “I’d like to thank him for his hard work on behalf of the council.”
On July 18, Wokingham Borough Council published a decision notice on its website stating that Cllr Hart had been found in breach of clause 1.8.3 of the parish council’s code of conduct.
14 November 2022
More News:
A WOMAN has been recognised for her outstanding ... [more]
TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known ... [more]
POLL: Have your say