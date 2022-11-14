Extension approved

PLANS for a three-storey rear extension at a house in Caversham have been approved despite opposition from neighbours.

The current single-storey extension at the property in The Mount will be demolished and rebuilt with an extra two floors to create a new bedroom and an office.

The applicants said the extension was in keeping with the house and would not impact the properties either side.

But one set of neighbours said the extension would block their daylight and infringe their privacy.

They said it would amount to “overbearing intrusion” and potentially dominate their back garden.