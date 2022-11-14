Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Extension approved

PLANS for a three-storey rear extension at a house in Caversham have been approved despite opposition from neighbours. 

The current single-storey extension at the property in The Mount will be demolished and rebuilt with an extra two floors to create a new bedroom and an office.

The applicants said the extension was in keeping with the house and would not impact the properties either side.  

But one set of neighbours said the extension would block their daylight and infringe their privacy. 

They said it would amount to “overbearing intrusion” and potentially dominate their back garden.

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33