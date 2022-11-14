House plan

Thank you, you’re my superhero
A HOUSE could be built behind Sonning Common Food and Wine in Peppard Road.
An application has been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission to demolish the existing single-storey building and shed and replace them with a two-storey house with a driveway and private garden and patio.
A decision is due to be made by December 19. To comment on the plans, visit https://bit.ly/3DDcEOu
