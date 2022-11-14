£2.7m to businesses

MORE than 1,000 businesses in South Oxfordshire received relief totalling almost £3 million to help reduce their business rates.

The district council allocated £2,787,182 to 1,047 eligible businesses using the Government’s covid-19 additional relief fund, reducing their net business rates by 35 per cent.

The fund was to help organisations that were unable to receive previous covid-19 grants despite having been badly affected by the pandemic. Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance, said: “We’ve been able to release the Government’s support funding to many local businesses during the last two years but were aware that some others were falling through the cracks and unable to apply for financial support.

“The additional relief fund was specifically for those businesses to help relieve the pressure of paying their business rates while trying to continue to offer their goods and services to our residents.”