Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

£2.7m to businesses

£2.7m to businesses

MORE than 1,000 businesses in South Oxfordshire received relief totalling almost £3 million to help reduce their business rates.

The district council allocated £2,787,182 to 1,047 eligible businesses using the Government’s covid-19 additional relief fund, reducing their net business rates by 35 per cent.

The fund was to help organisations that were unable to receive previous covid-19 grants despite having been badly affected by the pandemic. Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance, said: “We’ve been able to release the Government’s support funding to many local businesses during the last two years but were aware that some others were falling through the cracks and unable to apply for financial support.

“The additional relief fund was specifically for those businesses to help relieve the pressure of paying their business rates while trying to continue to offer their goods and services to our residents.”

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33