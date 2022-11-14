Bricklayer required

A BRICKLAYER could be hired to repoint some of the York stone paving in Henley.

Councillor Ken Arlett suggested the idea after the town council received several quotes for the work of as much as £71,000.

The retired builder told a meeting of the council’s town and community committee that the sums quoted were “absolutely crazy money”.

He added: “We are never going to pay that sort of money.”

He suggested agreeing a daily rate with a bricklayer and to see how much they can do in a week.