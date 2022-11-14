Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Bricklayer required

Bricklayer required

A BRICKLAYER could be hired to repoint some of the York stone paving in Henley.

Councillor Ken Arlett suggested the idea after the town council received several quotes for the work of as much as £71,000.

The retired builder told a meeting of the council’s town and community committee that the sums quoted were “absolutely crazy money”.

He added: “We are never going to pay that sort of money.”

He suggested agreeing a daily rate with a bricklayer and to see how much they can do in a week.

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33