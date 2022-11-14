New shop CCTV plan

CCTV cameras could be installed on the front of the new Planet Organic store in Market Place, Henley.

The company has applied for planning permission and also wants two fabric canopies that would hang over the seating area and glazed doors with a single panel.

In a separate application, it has applied for a pavement licence.

Rebecca Barnett, a conservation officer at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning auhtority, said the CCTV would have a “negligible effect” on the shop’s appearance.

Henley Town Council recommended approval.

The Henley Society, a conservation group, says the changes should follow the shop front design guide.

Planet Organic opened two weeks ago.