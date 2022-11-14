Ageing oak tree saved

AN old tree in Henley has been saved from the axe.

A permanent tree preservation order has been placed on the 150-year-old red oak in Western Road.

The tree, which is in a private garden, was due to be cut down in April with the owners citing the cost of pruning the branches.

But this was postponed when South Oxfordshire District Council intervened after being alerted by Colin Brathwaite, whose parents live in Western Road.

Now an arboricultural report has found that the tree is “sound” and should not be felled. Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who helped obtain the temporary order, told a meeting of the planning committee how he had been alerted by Mr Brathwaite, who said “the chainsaws were about to fell” the “beautiful” tree.

He contacted an official at the district council who called the tree surgeon at the site and told him to stop work.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “From hearing about it, it was an hour and a half before someone managed to get it stopped, which is good news.”

Councillor Ken Arlett ask ed if a swing in the tree would be allowed to stay.