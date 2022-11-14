£5,500 for new-style Christmas star lights

A NEW style of star that will be used as part of Henley’s Christmas lighting scheme has been chosen.

Town councilors have agreed to spend almost £5,500 on 60 “polaris” stars to be installed on trees in Market Place and Station Road. These have an eight-point design resembling the Bethlehem star.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward recommended these over the more expensive “snowflake” design and the cheaper five-point “pentor” star.

He said: “It was either polaris or snowflake as we felt the pentor stars were a bit plain. We thought snowflake was the best overall but, given the difference in cost, we felt the polaris was a good middle ground.”

Until now the stars have been rented but this year the council had to the chance to buy them as it has appointed new contractors, the Christmas Decorators.

The cost is less than the £5,600 spent on hire and installation last year and the new stars are expected to last three to five years and potentially longer before they start to fade.

The purchase of the stars was agreed unanimously at a meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management meeting.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said it was a “good decision”.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said he was pleased that the lighting would be warm white instead of blue.

The decision is due to be approved by the full council on Tuesday.