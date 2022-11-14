Weir plant signs approved

READING Hydro has been given permission to install six information boards explaining its power plant near Caversham Weir.

Two signs standing nearly 6ft tall will be erected on the footpath running by Hills Meadow car park and on the other side of the river on View Island.

Another board will be located by the hydroelectric plant just before the bridge over the weir along with two lecterns and a panel mounted on a wire fence.

The boards will give information on how the plant works, its value as a renewable energy source and how volunteers from Reading Hydro have helped maintain wildlife and habitats on the island.

Robert Cain, of Gosbrook Road, Caversham, said: “We regularly walk these routes and think many people would appreciate the additional information.”

But Lin Godfrey, of Patrick Road, Caversham, said: “I find the proposed boards look intrusive. The mural on the hydroelectric hut says brilliantly what it does. The hut even has climate change stripes. Why is there a need for more?”

Paul Goddard, of Thames Avenue, Reading, said: “Graffiti is a big problem here and these signs will just attract more.”