Council again opposes flats above shop

NEW plans to create five flats above a shop in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.

Lee Bibring has submitted a revised application to convert the empty space on the first and second floors above Paperchase in Bell Street as well as creating a sixth flat using the rear section of the ground floor shop that is said to be surplus.

A previous application was also opposed by councillors on the grounds of lack of parking, adverse impact on neighbours, reduction in storage space for the shop and visual impact of the development.

The site is located within the Henley main conservation area but the building itself is not listed.

In a design and access statement, C7 Architects, of Guildford, says: “The ground floor of the building is currently in retail use as a stationery shop. This unit is particularly deep and the rear section is not required.

“The first and second floors are currently vacant having been previously used for residential purposes in the form of two flats.

“The front of the building comprises the eastern half of a three-storey, brick-built Victorian building with attractive detailing which makes a positive contribution to the street scene and the conservation area.

“The rear of the building is set over one and two floors with a mixture of connecting ridged and flat roofs. The first and second floors are not accessible directly from the Bell Street frontage but instead are accessed from the rear via the external metal staircases and across the flat roof.

“The rear has a far less appealing form and appearance and reflects the ad hoc manner in which extensions have been added.”

Mr Bibring wants to move the staircase and create terraces by adding balustrades to the flat-roofed areas as well as install a bin and bicycle store.

A meeting of the council’s planning committee again recommended refusal on the same grounds.

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “I’m amazed it has come back as an amendment because it just offers absolutely nothing whatsoever. They obviously haven’t listened to one word that Henley Town Council has said.”

Suzanne Bannon, who lives in a neighbouring flat, objects, saying it would be overdevelopment and lead to more congestion. She refers to a separate application to create five flats above the Sainsbury’s Local shop next door.

She says: “How can this happen? The noise and dust from both sides would render my property

uninhabitable.

“These applications are overdevelopment in a conservation area plus there is not enough residents’ parking in Henley as it is. Bell Street is already congested and to bring heavy machinery and supplies into a road in the centre of Henley is ludicrous.”

Sarah Clarke, who lives in another neighbouring flat, says: “I believe that the roof terrace proposed may impact on the window providing light to the stairwell and main room of my flat.

“I would like to see a lighting impact assessment and to understand how close the proposed terrace would come to the window.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, has recommended refusal.

It says: “While welcoming more small residential units, and the fact that retail would be retained, we believe this is overdevelopment in a conservation area.

“There is no provision for parking and no waste collection point provided and we have concerns about disturbance to neighbours during construction.”