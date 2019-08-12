Park’s laying on lots of adventurous fun

WITH the school holidays under way, a summer of adventure is beckoning at Stonor Park, where a series of fun activities for children and families is planned.

First up is a nature trail that runs from Monday (August 12) to Sunday, August 18.

A spokesman said: “Stonor have created special nature packs to help children explore the park. A trail has been designed to help young children discover wildlife and plants whilst completing the activities.”

There’s outdoor fun for children of all ages during a series of “Mud and Guts” sessions from Thursday, August 15, to Sunday, August 18.

The spokesman said: “Learn about the natural world with good old-fashioned games, quizzes, den-building, navigation and tracking skills, with morning and afternoon sessions available for different age groups.”

Monday, August 19, sees the start of a week dedicated to legendary outlaw Robin Hood and his friends that runs until Sunday, August 25.

The spokesman said: “Children are invited to visit dressed up as Robin Hood, Maid Marian or one of their friends.

“Little adventurers will be able to make their very own child-friendly bow and arrow or Robin Hood hat.

Running until this Sunday (August 11) and then from Monday, August 26, to Sunday, September 1, is a week devoted to pirates and princesses.

The spokesman said: “Children are invited to visit dressed up as either a pirate or a princess. We will then supply materials for them to design and paint a figurehead for the front of a ship or a family crest for a royal court. Learn about the Stonor Family and what your figurehead or family crest says about you.”

All visitors to Stonor this summer can enjoy the attraction’s popular Wonder Woods adventure playground and adjoining Chilterns Pit Stop Cafe.

For more information on the various activities and to book tickets in advance, visit www.stonor.com