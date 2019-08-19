Country craft show returns to historic Stonor estate

HENLEY Country Craft Show is returning to Stonor Park this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Last year, more than 150 stalls were present, selling handmade crafts and beauty products and even more are expected this time.

Doors will be open from 10am to 5pm daily from Friday, August 23rd to Monday, August 26 and features include a street food market, live music, pop-up petting zoo and laser clay pigeon shooting.

Entertainment is being provided by Adam Isaac, Steph Willis and jazz duo Matt Lush and Flo Pugh.

There will also be live child-friendly demonstrations and workshops in jewellery making and needle felting.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Join us at the Henley Country Craft Show in the gorgeous grounds of Stonor Park. Bask in the sunshine as you explore marquees and outdoor markets filled with handmade jewellery, homewares, clothing and more — all lovingly created by specialist craftspeople.

“Enjoy a wide selection of artisan food and drink providers, and relax in the striking landscape to live music.”

Other attractions include a pop-up a community art project and candle-making.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £9 for seniors. For an extra £7 you can upgrade your ticket online or on the day to include access to Stonor House, Chapel and Gardens.

For more information and to book, visit www.stonor.com/henley-country-

craft-show

Entry to the show comes with a weather guarantee, which will allow guests to come back another day for free if they encounter rain on a previous day.