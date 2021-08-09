Families delighted by return of playscheme

MORE than 250 children took part in this year’s Henley Outdoor Play Scheme.

The event took place at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens all this week with activities including dancing, cookery workshops, football, woodworking, arts, crafts, sewing, laser tag, inflatables and a foam slide.

Now in its 42nd year, Hops allows children aged six to 11 to take part in activities for one week during the summer holidays.

It is a not-for-profit organisation led by a team of 10 volunteers and 30 young adults, who help co-ordinate events each day.

The scheme was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

David Edwards, who has been the chairman of Hops for four years, said: “The people who have been hit the most by lockdown are the children so it’s nice to see them out and about in the fresh air, having fun, being with their friends and enjoying the good weather. It’s really good timing with all the restrictions finally being eased.

“There have been a couple of children who were slightly reluctant and shyer than usual after covid but they bounced back as soon as they got out and joined their friends. The scheme has been going on for four decades so it’s one of the traditions in Henley and it’s nice to keep it going.

“When I talk to the parents, they tell me that the nicest thing about it is that they were at Hops themselves as children and five or six of our play helpers have also been here as kids so they know what it’s all about.”

Mr Edwards’s wife Laura and children James, 16, and Holly, 14, were helping out.

Holly said: “We had a great time here as children because of the helpers that were here at the time so it’s nice to be able to do what they did for us.”

James added: “Helping out is just as fun as being part of it as a kid.”

Mrs Edwards said: “It has been really busy. The art room in particular has been very popular and all the kids seem to be happy to be here, which is so important after the bad time they have had with lockdown. I think Hops is more important than usual this year because of it.”

Yasmin Ragby, nine, said: “I went on the bouncy castle and ate some sweets with my friends and went to make some art, which was colourful and cool. It was really fun being with my friends and I’m really happy I could come.”

Jecca Bryan, 11, said: “The activities are so much fun, especially the cooking.”