THE Wargrave Toddler and Baby Group has restarted.

It meets at the scout hut in the recreation ground every Tuesday during term-time from 9.30am to 11am.

It is for children up to age four who are accompanied by an adult.

It costs £2.50 per child, which includes refreshments (first session free).

For more information, email wargravebabyand

toddler@hotmail.co.uk