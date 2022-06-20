Monday, 20 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Puzzles club

GORING Puzzle and Games Club will be operating extended opening times at The Hub in High Street today (Friday).

Jigsaws, puzzles, chess and scrabble and more will be available for people to participate in some friendly rivalry from 10.30am to 12.30pm. 

To confirm your place, call Claire Rhodes on
(01491) 525637.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33