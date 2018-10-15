Good business

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
A BUSINESS advice book written by a management consultant from Crazies Hill has been included on a best-sellers list.
Management In A Minute by Philip Cripps, chief executive of Thameside International, has sold thousands of copies since it was published in November.
It has been included on the business bestsellers list, which is compiled from sales through Amazon, Waterstones and other leading bookshops.
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say