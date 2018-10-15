Monday, 15 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Good business

Good business

A BUSINESS advice book written by a management consultant from Crazies Hill has been included on a best-sellers list.

Management In A Minute by Philip Cripps, chief executive of Thameside International, has sold thousands of copies since it was published in November.

It has been included on the business bestsellers list, which is compiled from sales through Amazon, Waterstones and other leading bookshops.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33