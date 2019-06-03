Charity donation

CAMP Mohawk has been gifted £2,300 by the local branch of a national friendship society.

The day centre for children with special needs near Wargrave was given the money by the Reading Oddfellows, which raised it through quizzes, raffles, dinners and other events.

Branch secretary Debbie Jex said: “Camp Mohawk provides both indoor and outdoor facilities which are accessible to children who may not otherwise have the help and support to get outdoors and play or socialise.

“When we heard about what Camp Mohawk offers, we knew that it would make a huge impact on the local community and wanted to help however we could.”

The centre has also received £90,000 through Global’s Make Some Noise campaign.

This money will allow it to provide about 18,000 hours of support as well as funding a support project and group play service.