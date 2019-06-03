Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity donation

CAMP Mohawk has been gifted £2,300 by the local branch of a national friendship society.

The day centre for children with special needs near Wargrave was given the money by the Reading Oddfellows, which raised it through quizzes, raffles, dinners and other events.

Branch secretary Debbie Jex said: “Camp Mohawk provides both indoor and outdoor facilities which are accessible to children who may not otherwise have the help and support to get outdoors and play or socialise.

“When we heard about what Camp Mohawk offers, we knew that it would make a huge impact on the local community and wanted to help however we could.”

The centre has also received £90,000 through Global’s Make Some Noise campaign.

This money will allow it to provide about 18,000 hours of support  as well as funding a support project and group play service.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33