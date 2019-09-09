Monday, 09 September 2019

Roads treated

ROADS near Crazies Hill have been treated as part of Wokingham Borough Council's annual road maintenance campaign.

Culham Lane, Crazies Hill and Highfield Lane received a surface dressing, which adds protection to the carriageway and reduces the risk of skidding.

The council is investing more than £2.6 million on enhancing almost 120 roads across the borough over the autumn.

