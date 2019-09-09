Roads treated

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Monday, 09 September 2019
ROADS near Crazies Hill have been treated as part of Wokingham Borough Council's annual road maintenance campaign.
Culham Lane, Crazies Hill and Highfield Lane received a surface dressing, which adds protection to the carriageway and reduces the risk of skidding.
The council is investing more than £2.6 million on enhancing almost 120 roads across the borough over the autumn.
