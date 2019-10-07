German party

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
Monday, 07 October 2019
OKTOBERFEST is coming to Crazies Hill. Visitors are invited to enjoy German food, beer, wine and music at the village hall on Saturday, October 12 from 7.30pm.
Entry costs £15. To book a place, call 07914 802486 or email lauradlord@gmail.com
