School fair

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
A CHRISTMAS fair will be held at Crazies Hill Primary School on December 7 from noon to 2.30pm.
Local artisan craft and food stallholders will be serving homemade produce, while children can enjoy games, raffles and a visit to Santa’s Grotto.
Guests can order a festive wreath to collect at the fair by calling 07710 603132.
02 December 2019
More News:
Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say