Monday, 02 December 2019

School fair

A CHRISTMAS fair will be held at Crazies Hill Primary School on December 7 from noon to 2.30pm.

Local artisan craft and food stallholders will be serving homemade produce, while children can enjoy games, raffles and a visit to Santa’s Grotto.

Guests can order a festive wreath to collect at the fair by calling 07710 603132.

