Monday, 16 December 2019

Tech camp

PLACES are available for a technology camp for children to be held at Crazies Hill Primary School on January 2 and 3.

The camp, which runs from 9am to 3pm daily, will feature a robot laboratory, festive movie making and digital sessions.

It is suitable for children aged five to 11 and costs £80. Spaces are limited so booking is essential.

For more information, visit nextthing.education

