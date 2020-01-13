Farewell to controller

STAFF at Crazies Hill Primary School have bid farewell to one of their lunchtime controllers.

Emma Woodage left the school at the end of term in December.

She started in 2007 when her children, Archie and Bertie, were pupils.

Mrs Woodage will be remembered for producing costumes for school productions and running the explorer groups.

Headteacher Phillipa Chan said: “We would like to say a huge thank-you for all she has done for us and wish her well for the future. We will miss her greatly.”