Monday, 20 January 2020

Farewell to pub chef

THE chef at the Horns pub in Crazies Hill has left after more than four years.

Residents raised more than £250 for Dan Holloway, who was presented with a box of his favourite knives on his final day.

Mr Holloway, who was a finalist in the young chef of the year category of the 2018 Great British Pub Awards, has been made head chef at the Red Lion in Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Dave Smith, chairman of Crazies Hill & Cockpole Green Residents’ Association, said he would be “sorely missed”, adding: “Dan was overwhelmed by the generosity of the village and said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time at the Horns.”

Landlord Richard Chapman is to take over the management of the pub’s kitchen.

