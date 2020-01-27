Hoop hurrah

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
A NEW basketball hoop has been installed in the playground at Crazies Hill Primary School.
It was paid for by the school’s parent-teacher association, which has also agreed to allocate £500 towards toys for the pupils’ break times.
27 January 2020
More News:
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say