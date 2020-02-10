Parking warning

PARENTS have been warned not to park in a restricted area when dropping off and picking up their children from school.

Crazies Hill Primary School says it has received several complaints about drivers flouting the rules.

In its latest newsletter to parents, it said: “The yellow markings outside school are not to be parked on. They are there for the safety of the children.

“The Highway Code is very clear that no cars are to stop or park on these road markings with or without hazard lights on.

“If you are running late, please call the school. We will let your teacher know you are running late or we will look after your child until you arrive.”

The school said two neighbours had complained about having their drives repeatedly blocked by parked cars. It asked parents to park in the road legally or at the Horns pub.