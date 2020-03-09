Musical bingo

A BINGO evening with a musical theme will be held at Crazies Hill village hall on Saturday, March 14 (7pm).

It has been organised by the Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association and Crazies Hill Primary School.

Teams of four will be asked to identify songs and artists from different pieces of music and use that to complete their cards instead of circling numbers.

Tickets cost £15 each, which includes a chilli con carne supper, with a vegetarian option. There will be prizes for the bingo winners.

To book a place, call Laura Lord on 07914 802486.