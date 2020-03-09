Monday, 09 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Musical bingo

A BINGO evening with a musical theme will be held at Crazies Hill village hall on Saturday, March 14 (7pm).

It has been organised by the Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association and Crazies Hill Primary School.

Teams of four will be asked to identify songs and artists from different pieces of music and use that to complete their cards instead of circling numbers.

Tickets cost £15 each, which includes a chilli con carne supper, with a vegetarian option. There will be prizes for the bingo winners.

To book a place, call Laura Lord on 07914 802486.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33