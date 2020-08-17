More work needed on listed well

MORE repairs are to be carried out on Rebecca’s Well in Crazies Hill.

The Grade II listed brick well, which is 150 years old this year, had repairs carried out earlier this year following a £2,840 donation made by the Wargrave Heritage Trust.

The next phase is to refurbish the frontage, which is coming loose due to gathering rainwater.

The Victorian well, which provided safe drinking water to residents in the 1800s, is owned by Wargrave Parish Council.

Council clerk Stephen Hedges said: “We have just completed the works to the structure itself and are now moving on to the next phase, which is the brick apron in front of the structure.

“Over the years, it has sunk slightly so water does not drain away as effectively as it once did and pools in front.

“We are not anticipating that this will be major but we need to determine the best way to undertake this work to ensure that it remains sympathetic.

“It is hoped that most of the bricks can be raised and relaid to address the issue.

“With a structure as old as this, there will always be times when maintenance issues are required.

“It is anticipated that the works programme that we have undertaken will not have to be repeated for quite some time.”

Councillor Philip Davies said: “While the actual building is looking very nice, the front tiling is absolutely wrecked. It is covered in water and all the tiles have lifted, so it is becoming slightly dangerous.”

Councillors agreed to undertake a site visit to determine the nature and timescale of the repairs.

The well dates back to 1870 when Rev Greville Phillimore, the curate of Wargrave, raised £25 to provide a basin and the structure, which remains today.

The painting of Rebecca on the well head was designed by Gertrude Jekyll, a famous Victorian garden designer, artist and writer who lived for a period at the house now known as Wargrave Manor.